Steve Martin

This week M&C Saatchi Sport and Entertainment chief executive Steve Martin discusses a life raised in rugby, World Cup memories and his hopes for Rory McIlroy at next year's Open.

What are your sporting passions?

Rugby and golf. I grew up in those environments. Rugby and golf are both very strong in Northern Ireland, where I'm from. You'll find a lot of other Northern Irish guys who love rugby and golf. Those passions haven't changed since I was young.

How did you first get into sport?

I went to a really strong rugby school, Royal Belfast Academical Institution. It's produced loads of internationals, quite a few British and Irish Lions captains. That gave me a good grounding in the sport. Then there was the local rugby club where my dad played. It was an old boys' club for my school. It was quite inspirational because I would see all these amazing players who played at international level. It became a real part of our lives.

It was the same with golf. My dad took me to play. He put me down to be a member of Royal Portrush, which is one of the best courses in the world, when I was 10 years old and I've been there ever since. So I've kept in touch with my Northern Irish roots even though I've lived in England for 27 years.

Do you also participate in sport?

I played rugby from the age of four right through to my mid-30s when I had to stop because it was just getting too hard. I got to trial level for Ulster and played for Sale under-21s while at university in Manchester. I then moved down to London and played for the London Irish first team.

I still play golf very regularly. I play tennis and go running as well.

Most cherished sporting moment?

I was incredibly privileged to work for Adidas early in my career where I got access to so many great teams and sports but the standout was probably the 1998 World Cup final in France. There was Ronaldo going off ill, Zidane's goals and Paris going crazy. I'll never forget it. It was amazing to be a part of.

Greatest hope in sport?

To see Rory McIlroy win at my home track Royal Portrush, where he has the course record, at next year's Open.

Northern Ireland is such a small place so for it to have the chance host something like the Open next year is extraordinary and will put a spotlight on a small part of the world. The imagery will export amazingly well to the rest of the world.

If you could change one thing about sport, what would it be?

For sport to be clean. There's too many sports going through real crisis moments. We've seen it in cycling, track and field now that Usain Bolt's departing. If I could wish for anything in the future it would be for proof that athletes at all levels were clean.