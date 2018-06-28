Josh Mines

Google has toughened up its approach to harassment at the company, as it told employees it would implement harsh penalties for workers who bully or troll colleagues on its internal message board.

It outlined community guidelines threatening to discipline, demote or even sack employees who were caught treating others badly online.

Its told workers to "avoid blanket statements about groups or categories of people," adding "trolling, name calling, and ad hominem [personal] attacks will not be tolerated."

Google explained that negativity on its forums was disruptive to the work environment, and though it was keeping its forums open it hinted that it was open to blocking groups and individuals for certain behaviours.

"What you say and do matters and can have lasting impact on other Googlers, yourself, and our company," the firm continued. "Your actions on our corporate systems leave a footprint and may be discoverable in court or shared externally without your permission.

"And don't forget that if your actions or words trigger a complaint, Google wil investigate and review them."

It follows a media storm which erupted after former Google employee James Damore was fired after his 10-page post to the internal messaging board criticised the company for its efforts closing the gender pay gap was leaked and claimed that workers with conservative views were being persecuted by the silicon valley giant.

