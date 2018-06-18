Frank Dalleres

Brazil’s 1-1 with Switzerland last night continued an underwhelming start from the teams fancied to win this World Cup.

Tite’s men were merely following a pattern laid out by Argentina (held by Iceland), Spain (held by Portugal), Germany (beaten by Mexico) and France (unconvincing winners over Australia).

Russia’s five-goal thumping of Saudi Arabia aside, it has been a tournament of close contests to date, with six of the seven wins coming by a single-goal margin.

If that suggests a series of nip-and-tuck matches, it may also help to explain why teams laden with attacking talent – notably Brazil, Argentina and France – have been largely frustrated by well organised opposition.

Germany hit by curse of the Confed Cup

Mexico’s 1-0 win over defending champions Germany provided perhaps the biggest upset of the tournament so far.

But maybe we shouldn’t be surprised; it was merely the immutable curse of the Confederations Cup in action.

No team has gone on to win the World Cup having triumphed at the dress rehearsal 12 months earlier – it is football’s equivalent of the Par Three contest at the Masters – so the omens have been bad for Joachim Low’s side ever since their success in Russia last summer.

This also the third consecutive World Cup in which the holders have failed to win their first game.

In happier news for Die Mannschaft, a bad start needn’t be terminal: Spain lifted the trophy in 2010 despite losing to Switzerland in their opening group match.

European teams rule the roost

Germany’s uncharacteristic aberration aside, Europe’s representatives have largely outperformed their rivals from other confederations.

Russia, France, Denmark, Croatia and Serbia all beat non-European opponents, while Iceland and Switzerland held the might of Argentina and Brazil respectively.

The other Uefa-affiliated teams to play – Portugal and Spain – met each other in Friday’s hugely entertaining 3-3 draw.

So good was that clash that is tempting to wonder whether both teams could meet again in the final. Should they progress from Group B they would be kept apart until the Moscow showdown on 15 July.

Ronaldo 3, Messi and Neymar 0

There can be little debate about which player has mustered the outstanding display of the tournament so far.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s one-man mission to ensure Portugal took something from their clash with Spain, a hat-trick capped by a glorious 25-yard free-kick, was pure box office.

The performances of his habitual Ballon d’Or rivals, Lionel Messi and Neymar, have, by contrast, been a huge let-down.

Messi, so desperate to finally lead Argentina to glory, missed a penalty in their draw with Iceland on Saturday.

Neymar, through whom every Brazil attack must seemingly pass even to its detriment, cut a frustrated figure as they toiled to a 1-1 stalemate against Switzerland.

VAR hitting the spot

As well as prompting irrelevant debates about what constitutes a clear and obvious error, the introduction of the video assistant referee may have had another, more significant, impact at this World Cup: the number of penalties.

Just 11 games into this tournament, we have already seen six spot-kicks – almost half as many as the 13 awarded in Brazil four years ago.

Two of them were given after the use of VAR: Antoine Griezmann’s for France against Australia and Christian Cueva’s failed attempt in Peru’s defeat to Denmark.

With twice as many officials studying the action from multiple angles in search of infringements, we could be in for many more.