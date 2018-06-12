Sebastian McCarthy

We all like to think that the décor in our own home beats the rest, but it turns out that some interior designs are unanimously deplored.

Professional family portraits, taxidermy and avocado bathrooms are among the worst home design crimes from the last 50 years, according to a new study from Samsung.

While 44 per cent of people thought toilet rugs and furry loo seats were a home horror, other unpopular interior features included water beds (25 per cent) and beaded curtains (19 per cent).

The 1970s was voted the worst decade for dodgy décor in the last half-century, according to 38 per cent per cent of British people.

Six out of ten also admitted to judging others on their interior design choices.

The ten worst home horrors in the past 50 years Toilet rugs/furry toilet seat covers – 44% Taxidermy – 39% Avocado bathrooms – 32% Floral ‘chintz’ furniture – 28% Waterbeds – 25% Artex walls and ceilings – 25% Carpeted bathrooms – 25% Rag rolled walls – 23% Tribal carvings, masks and wall hangings – 23% Stone cladding – 19%

Robert King, vice president of consumer electronics at Samsung Electronics UK, said: “We have never been more focused on the look and feel of our homes, and as large TV screens become more popular, consumers want technology that can almost become invisible and fit in with their décor choices."