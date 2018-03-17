Oliver Gill

Most job candidates could have one foot out the door before the end of their first interview, according to new research on hiring trends.

Over half (53 per cent) of people make up their minds about a new job before their first interview has even finished, headhunter Robert Half says. Almost a quarter (24 per cent) have decided within five minutes of their first meeting.

Firms should be aware first contact with a prospective candidate is very important, the survey found, because more than a third of people decide if the company is right for them after their first contact.

Robert Half managing director Matt Weston said:

We often talk about why candidates should make a good first impression at an interview. But more and more job interviews are becoming an opportunity for the employer to convince a candidate of the role, as much as the candidate is selling themselves for the position.

Many firms suffer similar pitfalls; these include making candidates wait too long, interviewers becoming distracted, and being able to "sell" working for the company to the candidate.

Weston added: “The UK is in the middle of a skills shortage, and as a result, strong candidates are in the driving seat when looking for their next opportunity. Employers should recognise that these skilled candidates are evaluating their company and the job opportunity at every stage of the process – not just during the interview itself.”

