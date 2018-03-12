Monday 12 March 2018 4:33pm

Dropbox IPO to value business at $7bn

 
James Booth
Annual Allen And Co. Investors Meeting Draws CEO's And Business Leaders To Sun Valley, Idaho
Founder and CEO of Dropbox Drew Houston (Source: Getty)

Tech company Dropbox is set to be valued at $7bn (£5bn) at its initial public offering (IPO) next week, according to regulatory documents filed today.

According to documents filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Dropbox will sell shares at between $16 and $18, valuing the company at around $7bn.

The valuation represents a fall on its last private funding round in 2014 which valued the company at $10bn.

The filings also reveal that US cloud computing company Salesforce has agreed to acquire $100m of Dropbox stock in a private placement.

Dropbox offers private and business users cloud computing services to enable them to share content easily.

According to its IPO prospectus it has more than 500m registered users across 180 countries.

in 2017 it had revenue of $1.106bn, representing annual growth of 31 per cent, but posted a loss of $111.7m.

Fellow tech company Spotify is also currently lining up a New York IPO which is aiming to raise up to $1bn.

The Swedish music streaming company said that its shares had been trading at up to $132.50 apiece on private markets recently which would value it at more than $23bn.

