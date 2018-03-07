Catherine Neilan

The EU has warned Donald Trump that it will launch tough new levies on US exports of bourbon, peanut butter and motorbikes if he pushes forward with plans to impose steel and aluminium tariffs.

The Commissioner in charge of trade, Cecilia Malmstrom, this morning said a list of goods on which the EU is mulling retaliatory tariffs had been discussed, but nothing would happen until it was clear that the bloc would be included in the list of countries.

Malmstrom said so far it appeared the US was poised to impose the tariffs globally, but she hoped that as "a security partner" the EU be excluded. She added that "a trade war has no winners" but that the EU had put together a "provisional" hit list.

The list of goods drawn up in Brussels is thought to have totalled American goods worth £2.83bn in trade last year. She confirmed that it included steel products, Levi jeans, bourbon, peanut butter, cranberries and orange juice.

Malmstrom added: "We have serious doubt about the [security threat] justification. We cannot see how the EU, as friends and allies, can be considered a threat to international security in the US.

"We have serious doubts about whether this measure is WTO compatible."

As a result, she said the EU was appealing to the World Trade Organisation, potentially alongside other affected countries, but said the bloc was ready to impose retaliatory tariffs as a "quicker" measure.

The US President last week announced the introduction of a 25 per cent on steel imports into the country and 10 per cent on aluminium, insisting they were necessary to protect the US' declining industries.

He hit back at suggestions it could lead him into a trade war with other nations, saying "trade wars can be good".

Last night his most senior economic adviser and free trade advocate Gary Cohn quit over the escalating situation, and will leave his post in the coming weeks.

This morning IMF boss Christine Lagarde weighed in, saying "nobody wins" in a trade war. "One generally finds losers on both sides," she added.

“The macro-economic impact would be serious, not only if the United States took action, but especially if other countries were to retaliate, notably those who would be most affected, such as Canada, Europe, and Germany in particular,”

At the weekend, Theresa May called Trump to warn of her "deep concern" over his unilateral decision, urging "multilateral action" as the way forward. The steel association and a body representing motorcycle manufacturers have warned of the economic impact - including job losses - that an all-out trade war will incur.

Jean-Claude Juncker said last week that a retaliation was on the cards, saying of Trump's move: "This is a stupid process. But we can also do it. We will now impose tariffs on motorcycles - Harley Davidson, on blue jeans - Levis, on Bourbon.

"We can also do stupid. We also have to be this stupid."