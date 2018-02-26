Rebecca Smith

As snow starts falling in the capital today, and warnings sounded for travel disruption, Transport for London (TfL) has pledged to keep the capital moving.

It said that in the case of any severe winter weather, TfL will keep "the rail and strategic road networks open and running". This will include key arterial roads, cycle routes, and footways around bus and railway stations, hospitals and police, fire and ambulance stations.

Monday has started with four Tube lines facing delays due to a batch of signal failures - and a faulty train. There are also troubles on the London Overground.

Monday morning travel disruption This morning, the Circle and Hammersmith & City Lines were operating with severe delays due to a signal failure at Farringdon, while for the Metropolitan Line there is no service Baker Street to Aldgate while a signal failure is being fixed at Farringdon. There are minor delays on the Piccadilly Line due to a signal failure at Heathrow terminal 4, and a faulty train at Kings Cross was causing issues for the Victoria Line, though that is now resolved. The London Overground has minor delays Clapham Junction to Surrey Quays due to an earlier faulty freight train. Minor delays between Gospel Oak and Barking due to a shortage of trains, and minor delays Liverpool Street to Chingford, Cheshunt and Enfield Town due to faily trains. More information here.

All transport agencies across London are working to minimise disruption on the Tube, bus, rail and road networks. On the Underground, plans include running de-icing trains overnight, keeping tracks as clear as possible and treating platforms to keep them safe for customers.

TfL has been gearing up for gritting too - saying that between TfL and the London boroughs, more than 100,000 tonnes of salt are available at key locations across London for "quick and easy access".

On the DLR, points heaters are in operation with teams ready to grit station platforms, while on the Overground, trains are fitted with de-icing tanks and will operate across the network to ensure conductor rails are free of ice.

Stations will also be gritted and conductor rail heating has been installed at key parts of the network.

TfL has a fleet of 39 road gritters, all of which are low emission and can be fitted with ploughs, as well as gritting quad bikes and flatbed trucks to keep the roads and pavements clear.

Gareth Powell, managing director of surface transport at TfL, said:

Once again we have done everything possible to ensure that we have well-rehearsed procedures in place to minimise the consequences of any wintry weather. We’re working with London councils and the emergency services to develop in-depth plans and keep the capital moving. We would encourage customers to check before they travel, using our website or our Twitter feeds.

