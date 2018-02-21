Rebecca Smith

NatWest has developed a new "digital human" prototype called Cora to have conversations with customers and help them out with some 200 banking queries.

Since the start of last year, NatWest has been using a text-based chat bot which customers can use on its online help pages.

Now though, the bank has drawn upon "advances in neuroscience, psychology, computing power and artificial intelligence" to develop a new prototype featuring a life-like digital human that customers can chat to on a computer, tablet or mobile phone.

NatWest will only roll out the technology upon the successful completion of a pilot though. The goal is for Cora to free up time for human advisors to field more complex queries from customers, and to pick up questions that fall outside of normal working hours.

It has worked with New Zealand-based tech firm Soul Machines, whose chief executive has picked up awards for facial technology used in the films Avatar and King Kong.

Cora will be able to answer basic questions such as: "How do I login to online banking?" and "How do I apply for a mortgage?"

NatWest said Cora could be an additional way for customers to find help, on top of its usual in-branch, telephone and online services.

As she makes mistakes she learns, so that over time Cora's interactions become more and more accurate.

The bank said digital humans could also help blind and partially sighted customers who are unable to engage with visual content. The tech relies on audio and visual sensors.

Kevin Hanley, director of innovation at NatWest said:

We’re really excited about this technology because we think it could create another way for our customers to bank with us on top of the usual services we offer and be used to help answer questions round the clock, whilst cutting queueing times for simple questions. The technology has real potential for the future and we’re also looking at how we can use it to help train our staff on certain subject matters.

