Wally Pyrah

THIS New Year’s celebrations didn’t go according to plan for most of the 90,000 racegoers descending on Sha Tin last Sunday. This is the time of the year when racing enthusiasts and bettors really believe the gods of fortune are going to support them and bet with confidence with their hard earned dollars.

Unfortunately, the gods must have been looking the other way. Around £170 million was bet on the eleven racecard with only one winning favourite, the aptly named Wishful Thinker, visiting the winner’s circle.

To make matters worse, Hong Kong’s favourite jockey and money-making machine, Joao Moreira, went home winless, including two expensive odds-on losers. The only gifts the crowd went home with after racing were free pens, paper hats and a few lucky Red Packets with no money in!

If racing fans think it will get easier at Happy Valley this afternoon, they are in for a rude awakening. Nine difficult puzzles to solve, with only one standout favourite on paper, and even he is no certainty with a negative draw to overcome.

This looks a card where there are going to be some shock results, the problem being, which horse will deliver them?

In Race 5 at 12.45pm over the extended 1m, leading Happy Valley jockey Zac Purton renews his partnership with the top-weight Little Island. The last time they combined, they were successful over course and distance back in September, from a 2lbs higher mark in the handicap.

The only concern is, Little Island hasn’t been sighted in half a dozen runs since Purton rode him, has only beaten a handful of horses in his last three races, and it will take a tremendous leap of faith to believe he will bounce back to form, even with Purton aboard.

A better proposition could prove progressive stayer ENJOY LIFE who returns to the Valley following a series of creditable efforts at Sha Tin. The New Zealand-bred four-year-old, who finished in the frame behind the potentially top-class Conte back in November, got off the mark the following month, with an impressive victory over a mile, with three future winners behind.

He had excuses when failing to follow up with his 6lbs penalty when only fourth over the mile again at Sha Tin last month. Racing that day was favouring horses who were up with the pace from the off and Enjoy Life couldn’t close off the race quickly enough.

In a race where there are a number of horses who like to be switched off and come from behind, Enjoy Life should be ideally positioned from the start, and make his impressive finishing kick payoff down the home stretch.

Trainer Almond Lee and jockey Keith Yeung, who team up with Enjoy Life, also have a potential surprise package when they combine earlier in the morning with BEST RUNNER in the 11.45am over 6f.

This well-bred son of Redwood was having only his second race in HK, when knocked all over the place down the home stretch, and finishing eighth, but by only two lengths, over course and distance earlier this month. He has drawn the prime No1 spot, has a 20 percent win strike-rate over the last three seasons, and is capable of a surprise.

POINTERS

Best Runner e/w 11.45am Happy Valley

Enjoy Life 12.45pm Happy Valley