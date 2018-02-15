Frank Dalleres

Speed skater Elise Christie insists she is over her Winter Olympics heartache thanks to messages of support from British Olympic heroes Jess Ennis-Hill and Kelly Holmes.

Christie, one of Team GB’s leading medal hopes in Pyeongchang, was devastated after crashing and finishing fourth in the 500m short-track final on Tuesday.

But the Scot has overcome the setback quicker than she expected, ahead of her return to the ice for the 1500m on Saturday and 1000m next week, following the messages on social media from former track and field gold-medallists Ennis-Hill and Holmes.

“I’ve had so much support from back home, which is incredible,” she said. “I’ve heard from Jessica Ennis and Kelly Holmes and they are my two biggest heroes and it’s overwhelming they’ve messaged me.

“I’m super focused for the 1000m, which is my last event, because that’s my favourite and best distance. I’m just getting back on track for that and I’ll still be racing fearless.”

Fellow Briton Dom Parsons slid into medal contention in the first two runs of the men’s skeleton on Thursday. Parsons sat fourth ahead of Friday morning’s concluding runs.

The women’s curling team recovered from a 7-4 defeat to the United States to beat China 8-7 in sudden death. The men’s team beat Japan 6-5 with the final stone of the match.

