Philip Hammond has been slammed for going against government policy after telling a Davos delegation that he wanted to see minimal change in the relationship between the UK and EU after Brexit.

The Remain-leaning chancellor told a CBI lunch he thought a bespoke trade deal between the UK and EU was possible "because we are trying to do something which is literally unique in the history of trade agreements" - namely starting from a position of high levels of convergence and connection.

This would mean we could maintain "highly aligned regulatory systems", and "securing the closest possible future relationship between the EU and the UK, post Brexit", he said.

"We are taking two completely interconnected and aligned economies with high levels of trade between them, and selectively, moving them, hopefully very modestly, apart," Hammond added. "And so we should be confident of reaching something much more ambitious than any free trade agreement has ever achieved."

While this chimes with the CBI's position on trade, Hammond did use the opportunity to stress the referendum decision would not be reversed and reiterated the government's position that this meant we would leave the Single Market and customs union.

"Let me be clear: Britain will be leaving the European Union on 29th March 2019. This decision is not going to be reversed, that’s a statement of political reality. The challenge now is not to debate the merits or otherwise of that decision, it is about how we forge a new relationship between Britain and the EU, that best supports the interests of the British and the European people."

But his comments have been slammed by Eurosceptics within his own party.

Senior backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg told City A.M. it was "a grave error", adding he had a "fundamental disagreement" with Hammond's position.

"I think it misses all the opportunities of Brexit... and I don't think it’s government policy either," he said.

"I don't think it’s in line with the Prime Minister's Lancaster House speech or the Conservative manifesto [which] call for us to take back control of our laws, our borders and our money and have the ability to make deals with the rest of the world. If we have a high level of regulatory alignment with the EU that makes deals pointless because we won't have the flexibility to do anything differently."

"Everyone knows the chancellor does not believe in leaving the European Union," he added, noting the Treasury was "rather thrashing around" since its economic forecasts had been revealed to be "shamefully inaccurate".

Bernard Jenkin agreed. "The chancellor has been playing blow football with Prime Minister’s policy for some months, and it would be a good idea if he supported her," he said.

"The PM has been very clear about her distinction, has been very clear in her language: that there is no such thing as soft or hard Brexit, that she wants us to take back control of our laws and borders, and she wants to take back control of our ability to do deals with other countries.

Jenkin added: "The position is very clear and the chancellor should be supporting that position otherwise the uncertainty to the British economy is going to be interminably extended and that is not in the national interest."

