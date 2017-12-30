Sadiq Khan applauds the resilience of Londoners in New Year message

Helen Cahill

Sadiq Khan has praised the "generosity of Londoners" in a New Year message today.

Reflecting on the terrorists attacks which rocked the capital in 2017, the London mayor highlighted the bravery of the emergency services.

"A true test of character is how you respond in tough times," he said.

"Londoners have more than met that challenge this year. We've seen exactly why London is the greatest city in the world."

Khan's words reflect the sentiment of Theresa May's Christmas message. The Prime Minister thanked the emergency services, the armed forces, and charity volunteers for their hard work.

The mayor of London has faced considerable upheaval this year, responding to international criticism as well as the terror threats to the capital. He became embroiled in a dispute with US President Donald Trump, who hit out at Khan for telling Londoners not to be alarmed by the increased police presence on the streets after the terror attack on Borough Market. Khan has become a vocal critic of Trump, saying the President should not be welcomed to London for a state visit.