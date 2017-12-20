TAG in time for Christmas, don't crack under pressure

Nish Tej

With gifting season upon us it’s time to start giving serious thought to the route you’re going to take. Giving the gift of time is incredibly personal and says a lot about the relationship you have with the recipient. Whether it’s between something rugged versus an elegant piece or even a contemporary smart watch, TAG create watches that reflect modern needs and style.

Carrera

Inspired by a notorious 1950s motor race called the Carrera Panamericana, the Carrera watch made its debut in 1963. With racing heritage, a timeless design and aimed at an audience of young professionals, this is Mr Heuer’s proudest timepiece and will not disappoint.

Aquaracer

The Aquaracer is often an entry point into the world of TAG Heuer – a sporty, versatile and functional piece. It is the successor of the 2000 Series created in the 1980s that saved TAG from the ravages of the quartz crisis. A considered choice for a new watch-wearer.

Monaco

Launched in 1969 the Monaco was the world’s first automatic and square-cased chronograph. It stays true to it’s roots with a bold aesthetic made popular by Steve McQueen in the 1971 racing feature Le Mans. A standout watch for everyday wear.

Connected

Always at the forefront of innovation and technology, TAG took their design to new levels by marrying their watchmaking traditions with smart watch technology. The striking Connected watch houses an Intel processor and runs Google software. A perfect gift for the modern gentleman.

Formula 1

Many watch and motor enthusiasts say the success of Formula 1 came from its partnership with Heuer. The introducing of accurate timekeeping allowed for a newfound engagement from audiences and competitors alike. Powered by quartz the Formula 1 is for the young and sporty amongst us.

Autavia

One of TAG Heuer’s original instruments, the Autavia was a dashboard piece that could be installed in cars and planes. It was popular in the 1960s and 1970s, and then became redundant for a few decades. This year the Autavia came back to life housing the brand’s latest chronograph calibre. With a rave response from critics this watch is here to stay.

About Tag Heuer

Founded by watchmaker Edouard Heuer in 1860, the TAG originator invented the “oscillating pinion” a landmark innovation in watchmaking. From here on TAG continued to develop advanced and accurate timekeeping mechanics such as the Mikrograph of 1916, the world’s first stopwatch accurate to 1/100th of a second.

But the TAG brand that we recognise today came in 1962 from the work of Jack Heuer, the great-grandson of the company founder. Jack’s background in engineering coupled with work experience from New York City meant he witnessed the post-war rush to mass consumerism. Introductions to American marketing lead Jack Heuer to develop products consumers needed and make them want them.

Over the space of three decades, Jack Heuer recognised the increasing popularity of motor sport and began affiliating his watches to it. Like many Swiss watch manufacturer’s, the company suffered in the 1970s and 1980s as quartz shook up the mechanical watch industry. This forced Heuer to sell the company to Techniques d’Avant Garde in 1985, when Heuer became Tag Heuer.

The brand’s most iconic partnership came from the Ferrari deal and the championship winning Ferraris carrying the notable Heuer logo. Skyrocketing the brand into the world of millions of fans across the world. In 2017, the TAG brand remains one of the fastest growing in the industry and a must-have accessory for any discerning dresser.

More information on the TAG Heuer collection can be found on our site.