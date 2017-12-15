Friday 15 December 2017 7:51am

Russian navy could cut cables between US and NATO nations including the UK

 
Alys Key
Follow Alys
RUSSIA-NAVY-PARADE-SUBMARINE-DONSKOY
Russian vessels have been loitering near communications cables (Source: Getty)

Russian submarines could cut off communications cables between the US and the UK, a defence chief has warned.

Sir Stuart Peach, chief of the British defence staff, said that Russian ships have been spotted close to Atlantic cables which are essential for international commerce and the internet.

A report by think tank Policy Exchange estimated earlier this month that $10tn is transmitted in transactions through the cables.

Read more: Vladimir Putin ditches his party to run for re-election as an independent

Speaking at think thank RUSI in London, Peach said that Russia has developed "unconventional" tactics for warfare. Russian forces have a precedent for severing communications cables, after it cut Crimea off from the outside world in order to annexe it.

Peach is set to become the most senior NATO military officer next year when he takes up the post of chairman of its military committee.

He advised that the UK and its allies should develop maritime forces in order to match Russian fleets.

He said: "It is essential to our security that we sustain our posture as Russia modernises its forces and flexes its military muscles with a higher risk appetite to achieve its national interest."

Read more: MP slams Twitter boss's "inadequate" response to Russian Brexit questions

Tags

Related articles

Johnson: Terrorism not the result of British "folly" in Middle East
Catherine Neilan
Catherine Neilan | Staff

Facebook says no more than 200 UK viewers saw Russia's Brexit ads
Lucy White
Lucy White | Staff

Trump u-turns on Russia meddling: "I believe our intelligence agencies"
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff