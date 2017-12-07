Helen Cahill

Islington has topped a list of the best places in the UK for entrepreneurs.

The borough has become a hub for digital and creative industries, according to research by the Centre for Economics and Business Research and wealth manager Kleinwort Hambros.

Read more: Politicians could use a business lesson from UK entrepreneurs

Its success was due to its educated workforce and digital infrastructure, the research said. The borough includes parts of Shoreditch, and the Old Street roundabout, which has become nicknamed "Silicon Roundabout".

Other London boroughs in the top 10 included Wandsworth, Camden and Tower Hamlets.

Paul Bentley, head of entrepreneurs at Kleinwort Hambros, said: "London is one of the most important employers in the country.

"High levels of productivity and high employment mean that start-ups can easily tap into a large pool of skilled workers - this is essential input for any small business looking to grow, which is why London boroughs score so highly."