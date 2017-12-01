Lucy White

Blick Rothenberg, the accountancy firm owned by CogitalGroup, has today made it first acquisition as its parent pursues plans to challenge the Big Four accountants.

Shelley Stock Hutter, based in Marylebone, has been scooped up by Blick Rothenberg to strengthen its presence in the “owner-managed business” sector.

With a team of more than 60 people, the firm offers audit, accountancy, outsourcing and business advisory services.

Read more: Former Deloitte chief and private equity house plot challenger to big four accountancy firms

“Shelley Stock Hutter has a strong presence in the owner-managed business marketplace, and has successfully created a UK-focused business advising entrepreneurial businesses which will complement the range of services we offer,” said Blick Rothenberg's chief executive Nilesh Shah. “There are plenty of very good synergies between the two businesses.”

CogitalGroup was formed last year through a partnership between private equity group HgCapital and former Deloitte UK chief executive John Connolly. Together, they wanted to create a new firm which could challenge the likes of Deloitte, PwC, KPMG and EY.

Read more: Private equity-backed accountancy firm challenger expands with new investment

The three main strands of the business currently are Baldwins, which serves UK regions, Blick Rothenberg, which operates in the capital and globally, and Azets, which spans the Nordics.

Currently there are more than 4,600 people based in 137 CogitalGroup offices across the world.

Read more: Big Four rival? No, we're old friends, insists ex-Deloitte boss as he launches Cogital - a new firm with big ambitions