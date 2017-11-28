Oliver Gill

The UK has agreed a deal with EU negotiators over the so-called Brexit bill for leaving the EU, according to reports.

Sources from both the UK and EU told the Daily Telegraph in principal terms have been finalised.

Markets reacted positively to the news, with sterling rising around one per cent to $1.333.

The reports indicated a final figure of between €45bn and €55bn had been agreed by the parties.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

