British Transport Police (BTP) have said they believe an “altercation” between two men on an Oxford Circus station Tube platform was to blame for a terrorism scare last night.

Armed officers from BTP and the Met police attended the incident shortly before 5pm on Friday afternoon, after receiving “numerous” reports of shots fired. At the time, they said they were responding "as if the incident is terrorist related".

But police found no evidence of gunfire, and have since released pictures of two men who they believe “may have information about the incident and the circumstances around the incident”.

BTP would also like to speak to anyone who was at the station or in the area yesterday afternoon, and saw or heard anything which would have caused the mass evacuation.

“Thank you to everyone for bearing with us this evening and also to colleagues from all the emergency services who helped carry out a swift response,” said chief superintendent Martin Fry last night.

During the incident, sections of Oxford Street were cordoned off and Black Friday shoppers were urged to take cover in shops.

A total of 16 people were injured in the mass panic, according to the London Ambulance Service. While seven were discharged at the scene and eight were taken to hospital for minor injuries, one patient was taken to a major trauma centre for leg injuries.

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 citing reference 405 of 24/11.