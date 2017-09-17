Lynsey Barber

Amazon has tested out delivery of the hottest fashion items to people's doors in just one hour during London Fashion Week.

The designer who styled Lady Gaga's famous meat dress, Nicola Formichetti, has partnered with the tech giant to get his Nicopanda line from the catwalk to the doorstep almost immediately.

Read more: The UK's answer to Amazon Fresh but for farmers markets is expanding

A "see-now-buy-now" collection debuted at Amazon's Hoxton photography studio and signals Amazon's latest efforts in the clothing space with Amazon Fashion.

Items can be ordered via Prime Now for delivery within one hour in London and to customers across Europe via Prime within one day.

"We hope that customers will be excited by this product and we hope that new customers will discover what Amazon Fashion has to offer through this partnership, said Amazon Fashion vice president for Europe Susan Saideman told Vogue.

Read more: Now you can do Ocado shopping with just your voice on Amazon Echo

Amazon launched its own fashion label, called Find, over the summer and created a new voice-powered device that uses a camera to help choose outfits, the Amazon Echo Look.

It has also managed to attract big name brands to sell on the platform for the first time, including Nike and Swarovski. But the US firm is late to the (fashion) show, with the likes of Net-a-Porter and Farfetch already having won legions of fashion fans.