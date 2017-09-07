Jasper Jolly

The European Central Bank (ECB) has held its key interest rates unchanged at its latest policy meeting as expected, with investors eagerly awaiting signs from Mario Draghi on the future of its quantitative easing bond purchases.

The ECB retained its main interest rate, for main refinancing operations, at zero per cent, while the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will remain unchanged at 0.25 per cent and negative 0.40 per cent respectively.

The text of the announcement was completely unchanged from the last meeting in July, but investors will scrutinise ECB president Draghi's words when he speaks to journalists at a press conference at 1:30pm UK time. He will face questions about the central bank's assessment of different options for quantitative easing after December.

Each month the central bank is currently buying €60bn in bonds, mainly issued by Eurozone governments. However, that programme is due to run out in December, with a decision expected imminently on the plan for 2018.

Most economists expect the ECB will begin to taper its asset purchases, by reducing the scale of the bond-buying from December onwards.

The ECB is keen to avoid moving too quickly to avoid bond yields rising in a "taper tantrum", as occurred when the Federal Reserve started winding down its stimulus efforts in 2013. Bond prices (which move inversely to yields) may fall when the ECB demand is removed from the market.