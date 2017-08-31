Helen Cahill

Sir Philip Green has referred Labour MP Frank Field to the Pensions Regulator over claims about his £363m BHS settlement.

Field spearheaded the parliamentary inquiry into the collapse of BHS and has frequently clashed with Green over matters relating to the case.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.