Jessica Clark

John Lewis has released its highly anticipated Christmas advert featuring music icon Elton John.

This year’s offering - named The Boy and the Piano- tells the story of Elton John’s rise to stardom sound tracked to his first major hit “Your Song”.

Working backwards through John’s career, it ends with a young Elton being given his grandmother’s piano for Christmas.

Yesterday the store hinted at the content of the advert by removing the word ‘Lewis’ from storefront signs at branches across the country.

Employees were given the chance to get a sneak peek and be the first to share the video on social media this morning, and it will make its TV debut this evening at 9:15pm on ITV.

Elton John said: "The John Lewis Christmas campaign has so many warm memories for me and my family.

“It's been a lovely opportunity for me to reflect on my life in music and the incredible journey I have been on, and how first playing my Grandmother's piano marks the moment when music came into my life. The ad is absolutely fantastic and I've truly loved every minute of being a part of it.”

“Think back to all of the Christmases that you have enjoyed over the years - I’m sure there is one very special gift that stands out above all others,” Craig Inglis, John Lewis customer director, said.

“That’s the magical feeling we wanted to bring to life this year. The ad tells the story of why Elton’s piano was more than just a gift and we hope to remind customers of that special moment when they’ve given a gift at Christmas time that they know will be treasured forever.”

Shoppers at John Lewis’ Oxford Street flagship store will be able to explore the sets from the advert, listen to Elton John’s 17-11-70 album and play on an in-store piano.