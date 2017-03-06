Hayley Kirton

Uni students could soon be zipping around campus on their own versions of Boris bikes, as Santander is launching a competition to help institutions set up their own schemes.

Santander Cycles University Competition will give two universities the opportunity to get their hands on funding for a cycle scheme, while the other universities which take part will receive expert feedback on plans for their own programmes.

"This is a great opportunity for students to get involved in an exciting competition that leads to their very own cycle scheme, while learning many news skills along the way," said Matt Hutnell, director of Santander Universities UK. "The competition is the next phase in our commitment to supporting local communities across the country by exploring a completely new model for cycle hire.

"We hope this will pave the way for more communities to be able to benefit in the future while inspiring students to make a positive long term contribution to life on campus."

Twenty-three universities, including Brunel, Birmingham, Nottingham and Leeds, have said they are joining in the competition. Their students will have three months to prep plans for a cycle programme to put before a panel of judges.

A shortlist of six will then go through to a final round, where they will race head-to-head to crowdfund their ideas. The two unis who rake in the the highest percentage of funds above their operating target will be crowned the winners.

The winning pair will be granted capital costs for a cycle scheme, up to £100,000 each, with the intention of launching the schemes early next year.