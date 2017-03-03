Rebecca Smith

The world's largest advertising group has said "tepid economic growth" is likely to cause a tricky 2017 as it reported 2016 profit before tax up 26.7 per cent.

It's planning conservatively for the year ahead, after noting a slower fourth quarter in 2016 and slower start to 2017.

The figures

WPP posted earnings for the year largely in line with analyst expectations. Revenue rose 17.6 per cent to £14.4bn, while profit before tax shot up 26.7 per cent to £1.9bn. Like-for-like net sales growth was 3.1 per cent.

Headline diluted earnings per share were 113.2p - up 20.9 per cent.

Reported billings were up 16 per cent to £55.2bn, up 5.5 per cent in constant currency.

It announced a final ordinary dividend of 37.05p, up 28.7 per cent and full-year dividends of 56.60p per share, up 26.7 per cent.

Why it's interesting

The firm said it had like-for-like revenue growth across all regions, boosted by strong growth in Western Continental Europe, as well as Asia. The weak pound provided a helping hand again

However, the advertising giant said given "continued tepid growth" as well as recent weaker comparative net new business trends, the budgets for 2017 on a like-for-like basis, have been set "conservatively" at around two per cent for both revenue and net sales.

Running a legacy business throws up three "simultaneous discombobulating forces", Sir Martin Sorrell noted. "Technological disruption from disintermediators, those like Uber or Airbnb in the transportation and hospitality industries; the zero-based budgeting techniques of companies like 3G Capital, Reckitt Benckiser and Coty in consumer package goods and Valeant and Endo in the pharmaceutical industries (although their models have become somewhat discredited); and, finally, the attentions of activist investors such as Nelson Peltz, Bill Ackman or Dan Loeb."

What the company said

