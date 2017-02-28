FTSE 100 7256.80 +0.05%
Tuesday 28 February 2017 11:54am

KFC is advertising a suspicious (and gross) new "clean eating" burger - and everyone is suspicious

Emma Haslett
KFC has either leaped, feet-first, onto the clean eating bandwagon - or it is expertly trolling the internet.

The fried chicken chain has unveiled its new "clean eating burger" - a chia seed cauliflower "bun", unsweetened almond yoghurt, spiralized chicken breast, 100 per cent British kale, and an "ice cube relish". Er - yum?

The fast food giant launched the burger in collaboration with suspiciously-named clean eating blogger Figgy Poppleton-Rice. Her Twitter account was set up this month - with comments like "#FiggyFact: Kale tastest better out of decorative porcelain". That sounds a little chirpy, even for a food blogger...

The internet seemed unconvinced by the stunt, with one Twitter user pointing out it was "slightly too early for April Fool".

Although still felt it necessary to voice their disgust at the idea...

