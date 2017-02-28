KFC has either leaped, feet-first, onto the clean eating bandwagon - or it is expertly trolling the internet.
The fried chicken chain has unveiled its new "clean eating burger" - a chia seed cauliflower "bun", unsweetened almond yoghurt, spiralized chicken breast, 100 per cent British kale, and an "ice cube relish". Er - yum?
The fast food giant launched the burger in collaboration with suspiciously-named clean eating blogger Figgy Poppleton-Rice. Her Twitter account was set up this month - with comments like "#FiggyFact: Kale tastest better out of decorative porcelain". That sounds a little chirpy, even for a food blogger...
The internet seemed unconvinced by the stunt, with one Twitter user pointing out it was "slightly too early for April Fool".
Slightly too early for an April Fool?? #kfccleaneating #cleaneating https://t.co/HGjKyzHuz5— Rachel (@penglet) February 28, 2017
stfu what kind of sick joke is this #KFCcleaneating https://t.co/qlmHYOHsSt— Jazzy (@jasmine_holley) February 27, 2017
Although still felt it necessary to voice their disgust at the idea...
the #KFCcleaneating Burger - What would Ron say? 🙄 #ParksandRec @Nick_Offerman pic.twitter.com/MhMWY6xch0— Joe McCoy (@JRealMc42) February 23, 2017