Douvan and Co have Willie Mullins dreaming of more Festival success

ALTHOUGH the sun was shining at Willie Mullins’ Closutton base on Monday, as he briefed the media ahead of the Cheltenham Festival, some dark clouds have been hovering over the County Carlow stable this season.

The Irish champion trainer has saddled an astonishing 15 winners at the last two festivals, but the run-up to this year’s extravaganza has been testing to say the least.

Faugheen, Annie Power and Min are the highest profile sidelined absentees, while tragically Vautour suffered a fatal injury in October.

Add that to the 60 horses that were removed by Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown operation at the start of the season, it certainly hasn’t been plain sailing.

When asked if it would be a hard call to fly over on Aer Lingus or Ryanair, he joked: “I could go on the ferry this year!”

Mullins sent over around 60 horses 12 months ago, but that will drop to nearer 40 this time.

It’s far from doom and gloom, though, particularly with the unbeaten Douvan 1/4 with 188BET to land the Champion Chase.

“He’s won everything we’ve asked him to win, but you have to win the championship races,” said Mullins. “The bar keeps rising and he keeps meeting it. Hopefully he can keep going.”

“When you go to Cheltenham with a strong favourite, it’s always relief rather than joy when they win. There’s a fair bit of expectation with him. You just hope you can keep them right and get there.”

This is always a nervous time for any trainer and Mullins will be that his bad luck has run out.

“It’s been a tough season. I’m well used to accepting disappointments in this game. We’ve had some fantastic years and it goes up and down,” he said.

Mullins has 48 Festival wins to his name and has won the leading trainer award for the four past seasons. You certainly wouldn’t bet against him making it five at 8/13 with 188BET.

Here are his thoughts on his main contenders this year.

Melon

Skybet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (4/1 with 188BET)

I could have four or five runners in the Supreme Novices’. Melon is a horse with plenty of ability; he jumps well but lacks experience. He’s a fine, strong, tall horse and has the potential to be right up there. The form in the two mile division isn’t as strong as some years. He has plenty of jumping experience at home. I’d say it’ll be an easy enough decision for Ruby [Walsh] who to ride.

Limini

Stan James Champion Hurdle (5/1 with 188BET)

I would say it’s 50-50 [for her to be supplemented]. A lot depends on how Vroum Vroum Mag goes between now and then. If Limini’s fine and sparking, I think we might take a punt with her. I hoped that Punchestown wouldn’t turn into a race of attrition. Everything fell into place. I didn’t think she could pull out and go past Apple’s Jade without getting a slap.

Vroum Vroum Mag

OLBG Mares’ Hurdle (6/4 with 188BET)

Vroum Vroum Mag is probably going for the mares hurdle. I’d have no problems with her going back over fences someday. She was terrible in Doncaster last time. I think she had a bit of a cold and we gave her some antibiotics when we got her home. She’s coming back now and we’re much happier with her.

Douvan

Betway Champion Chase (1/4 with 188BET)

Douvan is in good order, everything has gone well. At this stage, we’re just trying to get there in one piece. He’s a lovely, relaxed individual. He’s always in control, he’s always got the scope to go in close or stand back. He seems to have everything. I’ve said in the past that he could be the best that I’ve ever had, but he’s still a long way to go.

Carter McKay

Weatherbys Champion Bumper (100/30 with 188BET)

He’d look the best of ours based on his run the last day. The ground wouldn’t be a worry for him. Patrick knows him well, it will be hard to dislodge him. His performance the other day compares favourably with anything my previous winners have done.

Un De Sceaux

Ryanair Chase (3/1 with 188BET)

He wants to race every time he gets on the gallop and be competitive. You’re wondering with a horse like him, can he go out there every morning and do that without pulling a muscle or overreaching? The Ryanair is the plan. The trip isn’t a concern with him. He could probably get three miles now. He’s settled a lot better than he used to in his races which makes him easier to ride.

Yorkhill

JLT Novices’ Chase (13/8 with 188BET)

All is good with him, he’ll go to the JLT. I was slightly tempted about the Champion Hurdle. At Christmas time I thought I had the other two for the Champion [Faugheen and Annie Power], so we went over fences with him. I had a quick chat with Graham Wylie and we agreed we were going where we’re going this year and we could easily come back over hurdles next year if we need to.

Shaneshill

Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle (7/1 with 188BET)

He goes for the Stayers Hurdle along with Clondaw Warrior. I think both of them have improved. It’s going to be tough for them, but they both have each-way chances.

Let’s Dance

Trull House Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (5/2 with 188BET)

She will probably go for the mares’ novice, but she could slot in any of the novice races. The mares’ form seems to be good this year, I think it’s stacking up better than the geldings. The step up in trip has helped her and she’s a second season novice.

Djakadam

Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup (5/1 with 188BET)

He’s in great form and hasn’t had any setbacks this year. Last year he got that nasty cut when he ran at Cheltenham in January. This year, he’s had a clear run, a better run to the Gold Cup. The first year he was young, the second year he had a bad prep. This year everything has gone right. I think he’s a better horse now, I was very taken with his run at Christmas. It looks a more open race this year.