Leopardstown at mercy of Mullins and Elliott again

Willie Mullins has won over a third of the races at the Dublin Racing Festival

THERE have been 60 races run over four years since the launch of the Dublin Racing Festival back in 2018 with Willie Mullins (22) and Gordon Elliott (11) responsible for 33 of those winners.

The pair once again appear to hold all the aces ahead of this season’s two-day renewal which gets underway at Leopardstown tomorrow.

Hollow Games (Elliott) and Whatdeawant (Mullins) head the betting for the opening Grade One Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Novice Hurdle (1.05pm), with the former heading the betting at 2/1 with Star Sports.

The combination of a step up and trip and better ground should see Hollow Games in a much better light than when he lost his unbeaten record at Naas last time, but he could be vulnerable.

There could be a small bit of value in taking a chance on stablemate MINELLA CROONER, who doesn’t set the world alight at home by all accounts but saves everything for the racecourse.

He looked good at Punchestown last month and looks the each-way call at 6/1 with Star Sports.

It’s an important 40 minutes or so for Elliott as his star juvenile Fil Dor puts his unbeaten record on the line in the Grade One Spring Juvenile (1.35pm).

He looked a bit special when winning at the track at Christmas, but the ground was soft that day and that looks the key to him.

He faces Willie Mullins’ VAUBAN who just failed to reel in Pied Piper at Punchestown on New Year’s Eve which looked disappointing at the time.

That form looks pretty strong now, though, with Pied Piper’s demolition job at Cheltenham last Saturday and the fact that Vauban wears a tongue tie suggests that he may have struggled with his breathing that day too.

I suggest snapping up the 6/4 available about him and certainly wouldn’t put anyone off taking 5/1 for the Triumph Hurdle at next month’s Cheltenham Festival either.

Next up, there is more Grade One action with the Irish Arkle (2.10pm) and, you guessed it, it’s another Elliott versus Mullins shootout.

The pair are responsible for the top four in the betting with Blue Lord, one of three strongly fancied Mullins runners, Star Sports’ 6/4 favourite.

He appears to be the top two miler from his stable but inherited that mantle after stable star Ferny Hollow was ruled out for the season a week ago.

Elliott’s mare RIVERE D’ETEL had previously shaken up Ferny Hollow over Christmas and may just be the value call here at 11/4.

The feature race on the Saturday card is the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup (3.15pm) which sees English raider Frodon over to take on the Irish.

He’ll give it a good go from the front but may find it hard to beat last year’s winner Kemboy at 11/4 with Star Sports.

However, with doubts over so many of these like Minella Indo, Delta Work and Asterion Forlonge, it could just pay to chance a small each-way on Elliott’s CONFLATED at a whopping 33/1.

On form he has a mountain to climb, but he comes here in form and could easily sneak a place or better.

POINTERS TOMORROW

Minella Crooner e/w 1.05pm Leopardstown

Vauban 1.35pm Leopardstown

Riviere D’etel 2.10pm Leopardstown

Conflated e/w 3.15pm Leopardstown