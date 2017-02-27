City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover legal eagles, market strategy and insurance. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Employment law specialist Bob Cordran has joined international law firm Dorsey & Whitney’s London office as a partner. Bob, formerly a partner at Marriott Harrison LLP, is an experienced employment lawyer who has advised clients across a wide variety of industries including retail, media, professional services, healthcare, financial services and technology. His 20 years of experience in private practice working alongside colleagues on transactional matters makes Bob a great fit for expanding M&A and private equity groups in Dorsey’s London office. Several members of the firm’s team have worked with Bob previously and they rate him highly for his commercial and solutions-based approach. He will also provide specialist advice on matters such as board disputes, executive termination arrangements and contentious employment issues.

BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas has appointed Guillermo Felices as senior market strategist within its multi-asset solutions team. He will be based in London and will report to Colin Graham, chief information officer for multi-asset solutions and head of asset allocation. In his newly-created role, Guillermo will be responsible for generating emerging market asset allocation research and identifying relative value ideas within multiple asset classes, including fixed income, equities, currencies and commodities. His research will form a key input to the Parvest Multi-Asset Income Emerging fund. Guillermo has 15 years’ experience of sell-side research and policymaking. In his most recent role he was head of asset allocation research for Europe at Barclays, joining in 2011 as head of foreign exchange strategy for Europe. Prior to this he was a senior global macro strategist at Citigroup and before that was a senior economist at the Bank of England. He is currently a visiting research fellow at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Centrus Advisors

Greg Wenzerul has been appointed as a director at Centrus Advisors. Greg joins Centrus from Prudential where he led teams responsible for delivering more than £10bn of bulk annuity and reinsurance-based contracts over an eight-year period. With his considerable experience of the requirements and risks for insurers and pension schemes, Greg will be responsible for developing institutional debt and equity solutions and optimising the design and shape of products for this part of the investor market. In addition, his background will enhance the holistic corporate finance advice that Centrus offers its corporate clients by encompassing key pension risks alongside other financial assets and liabilities.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.