Nina Edy

After all the enthusiasm and zeal of January, you can be forgiven if your commitment to those New Year’s resolutions are slacking a little by now.

Time to shake-up your routine? The people at The Color Run UK have compiled a list of the best lunchtime runs in the Square Mile exclusively for City A.M. - now you have have no excuses to slack off...

1. Bank to Brick Lane (2.9 Miles)

Start at Bank and head east towards The Gherkin, then north past St Helen’s Bishopgate. Continue north until you hit Bethnal Green Road. This run will take you through the vibrant side streets of Brick Lane – with lots to see this route will keep you mind occupied and away from the stresses of the office. This run is perfect for clocking up those lunchtime miles in record time due to the flat incline and will be sure to get those endorphins rushing. You’ll feel ready to tackle the rest of the day after this route. If you’re feeling peckish, why not pick up a snack at Brick Lane Market. This route is ideal for those not looking for an intense workout and is perfect for runners working near The Gherkin, Aldgate and Shoreditch High Street.

2. Liverpool Street to Southwark and London Bridge (2.9 Miles)

Escape the chaos of the city by heading south towards Southwark Bridge – passing by busy Bank. Take advantage of the flat incline once you reach Moorgate, which is great if you want to practice some sprints! As you approach Mansion House, the gradient starts to get a bit tougher, so make sure you save your energy. Keep running south until you hit Southwark Bridge – make sure to soak up the scenery of the legendary River Thames and the iconic London skyline. Jog over to London Bridge, then cross back over towards the city heading towards Fenchurch Street. You will start to feel a change in gradient on the way back to Liverpool Street, so embrace the burn of running up hill and feel the pounds melt away. If you’re feeling puffed out, nip into Finsbury Circus Garden for a cool down and some stretches. This route is perfect for those near Mansion House, Moorgate, Liverpool street and Fenchurch Street station.

3. Barbican to Blackfriars (2 Miles) or to Waterloo Bridge (3.3 Miles)

Starting at Barbican head south towards St Paul’s station and be sure to take in your surroundings when you reach the Festival Gardens, which feature breathtaking views of St Paul’s Cathedral. Soak up the scenery in the park and then head south on Sermon Lane, making sure that you stay straight towards the River Thames. Once you get to Millennium Measure, turn right along the pier towards Blackfriars Bridge. If you’re looking for a quick lunch time fix this is a great place to stop before heading back towards Barbican. However, if you’re looking for an extra challenge, head all the way to Waterloo Bridge. Be wary, as this stretch of road can be busy with other runners. This is a beautiful run and perfect for the warmer weather. On a sunny day why not grab a bite to eat and pitch up in Carter Lane Gardens before heading back to the office.

4. Tower Bridge to London Bridge (0.7 Miles)

A popular route among people working in the city or on the Southbank. This route is flexible as runners can start anywhere along Embankment, while allowing you to take in amazing river views like the London Eye, casting your mind far from your never ending ‘To-do’ list. This route can get busy during the summer time, so best to stick to smaller groups. This is also perfect for interval training due to the flat incline – so why not challenge yourself with some sprints. The nearest stations are Temple, Bank, Mansion House, Embankment and Southwark.

5. Old street to Angel (2.8 Miles)

This is a flexible lunchtime run which is suitable for those based in and around Old Street, Clerkenwell and Angel. If starting near Old Street, head west past Moorfield Eye Hospital then north towards Shepherds Walk and cross over the small bridge. Make sure you take advantage of running alongside the canal – it’s a rare pocket of London that enables you to feel miles away from the chaotic atmosphere of the office. You’ll notice your pace will quicken as you wave farewell to hilly Angel for the more forgiving Rosebery Avenue as you heard for Finsbury. Make sure to get your green fix by jogging through both Spa Green Garden and Spa Fields Park. If you keep jogging east, you will wind back up at Old Street.