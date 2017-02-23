Emma Haslett

Ah, holidays: at this time of year, with wind and rain battering the UK, they seem a dispiritingly distant concept.

But what if you had unlimited holiday? You could spend January on the slopes and summer in the Med - all without losing any pay.

Jobsite Glassdoor has helpfully listed 10 UK companies (or companies with offices in the UK) which not only offer unlimited holiday, but are also hiring at the moment. Get a job at one of these firms and never spend a summer's day staring wistfully out of the window again...

Read more: These are the absolute worst buzzwords ruining your career

1. Crimson Hexagon

The social media data insights company is hiring for the jargon-tastic roles of customer coaches, implementation consultants, solutions consultants and customer success managers in its London office.

2. LinkedIn

The US social media giant is hiring a senior marketing manager, an enterprise sales manager and an internal communications manager at its London office.

3. Visualsoft

The digital agency, which specialises in creating ecommerce websites, is looking for a brand director, a client services director and an SEO strategist at its Teeside and Manchester offices.

4. JustPark

This tech startup says it's "rethinking parking for the digital age", showing drivers to underused parking spaces. It's hiring a developer in its London office.

5. Netflix

Need more time to Netflix and chill? The streaming (and, increasingly, movie production) giant is hiring a social media manager in its London office.

6. AffectV

This UK tech company wants to make online ads more relevant. it's hiring a product manager and a front end software developer for its London office.

7. Songkick

Another UK tech company, Songkick helps music fans track their favourite artists. It's looking for an artist services assistant, a senior UI designer, a senior product designer and for someone to join its business development team - all based in London

8. HubSpot

This Dublin-based tech company claims to be the world's leading inbound marketing and sales platform. It's looking for a sales account executive to cover the Nordics region, a customer support manager, and a manager for its customer support team.

9. EventBrite

The company, which provides ticketing and registration software, is hiring a business development manager and a business development representative in its London office.

10. Cake

A London-based cloud computing firm which helps companies track and improve their digital marketing spend. It's looking and a senior Ruby on Rails developer, and an account manager.

Read more: The 10 worst CV crimes, ranked in order of gravity