FTSE 100 7291.80 +0.19%
views
Friday 17 February 2017 1:29pm

Firefighters battling blaze at block of flats in Stockwell

Caitlin Morrison
Follow Caitlin
Related
Scottish Development International Talk
Scottish Development International Talk Skymoons delivers eastern promise in game changing UK Investment
Firefighters Threaten Strike In UK
A block of flats in Stockwell is on fire (Source: Getty)

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a block of flats in Stockwell, south London.

Six fire engines and 35 firefighters and officers have been deployed to tackle the fire in Portland Grover.

London Ambulance Service said no ambulances had been sent to the scene.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.