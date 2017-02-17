Caitlin Morrison

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a block of flats in Stockwell, south London.

Six fire engines and 35 firefighters and officers have been deployed to tackle the fire in Portland Grover.

Six fire engines and 35 firefighters and officers are tackling a fire at a block of flats in Portland Grove in #Stockwell pic.twitter.com/qffRGsbka4 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) February 17, 2017

London Ambulance Service said no ambulances had been sent to the scene.

