Rebecca Smith

Uber is making efforts to improve its app for UK drivers, as part of a new charm offensive, including offering free English courses.

Transport for London (TfL) delayed its new English tests until September, but Uber has said it will offer free courses for its drivers ahead of then.

The ride-hailing app will also now allow drivers to cash their income at any time, as opposed to at the end of the week, as well as offer “earnings advice sessions” on improving revenue. Individual invitations will be sent to drivers making less than the hourly average.

In a blog post on the company site, Uber’s UK manager Jo Bertram said the changes were “part of a series of initiatives” to help its drivers “get the most out of driving with Uber.

The company will offer free skills courses, so its drivers will be able to learn a language or improve their financial planning. Uber has partnered with online investment provider Moneyfarm that will offer its drivers discounted products too, from ISAs to pensions.

The efforts to improve the app’s services for its drivers comes after ongoing scrutiny over how Uber drivers are treated.

In October last year, Uber lost a ruling at an employment tribunal in London that its drivers can be classed as workers and therefore entitled to workers’ rights such as holiday pay. The ride-hailing app has said it will appeal that decision.

Earlier this month, the Work and Pensions Committee scrutinised self-employment with accounts from a range of current and former Uber drivers, along with individuals from Hermes and Deliveroo.