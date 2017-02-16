Oliver Gill

It's official: The brigade of Crossrail workers beavering away in tunnels beneath London need to be considerably fitter than the average Brit, a study revealed today.

Digital wellness firm Fitbug monitored 100 workers over three months and found, on average, they walk a whopping 72 per cent further each day than the average member of public.

Read more: Fitbug shares are back: Here's what's going on

And, Fitbug claimed, being monitored encouraged workers to walk even more, with activity levels gradually increasing over time.

If workers needed any more inspiration, 1992 Olympic Gold medalist Sally Gunnell was on hand to provide support. As someone who advocates greater fitness in the workplace, Fitbug partnered the Chigwell-born superstar to help workers aim for the gold standard.

Gunnell came onboard with initiative in December. At the time she said: "I've worked in the corporate market for many years now and research confirms what I know from experience; happy and healthy people are more productive, engaged and successful."

Read more: Fitbug shares have been halted

By the end of the three week monitoring period, Fitbug said workers' step activity had increased by 177 per cent.

However, not all workers felt the initiative had a positive impact on their lives, as only 60 per cent of participants felt the study had bolstered workforce morale, suggesting a large proportion were less than positive about their every movement being monitored.

Shares in Fitbug rose by five per cent in early trading this morning in the wake of the news, before falling back, currently up 1.49 per cent on yesterday's closing price.