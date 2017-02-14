City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover investment management, residential property and the business of charities. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Close Brothers Asset Management

Close Brothers Asset Management has bolstered its high net worth service with the appointment of Eileen O’Rourke as investment director. Eileen joins CBAM following a 23-year career at Brewin Dolphin, where she was divisional director within its investment management team. She brings with her a wealth of experience in managing multi-asset portfolios for high net worth individuals, trusts and charities. Eileen’s role will be to provide full bespoke fund management services to high net worth clients, portfolios of which including taxable investment accounts, ISAs, SIPPs and offshore bonds.

Grainger

The UK’s largest listed residential landlord, Grainger, has appointed John Kenny as chief operating officer. John’s appointment builds on the strength of the executive management team, and supports the company’s private rented sector growth strategy. As part of this growth plan, the company is focused on further developing a customer-facing scalable operating platform as well as driving operational efficiency. John has been chief operating officer of Liberty Living since 2004, one of the UK’s largest student housing providers with 450 staff and a portfolio of 26,500 beds. At Liberty Living, he was responsible for operating 60 different assets across 23 cities across the UK and Europe. During his time at Liberty Living, John oversaw the merging of nine business units into a single brand with streamlined and integrated operations alongside developing a bespoke online customer portal.

Tilney

Leading UK investment management and financial planning group Tilney has appointed Nicholas Pearson as head of charity business development. This is a newly created position at Tilney to help the firm further bolster its growing presence in the charity investment management space. Nicholas is a considerable figure in the charities investment management industry who was awarded the Order of the British Empire in 2002 for his services to the charities sector. He has over forty years of experience in the City and pioneered the development of professional and tailored services to charities. At Cazenove, Nicholas established the first ever dedicated charity division at an investment management firm, where under his auspices funds grew to £3.5bn on behalf of 550 charities. He also designed and set up two common investment funds in 1989 alongside the Charities Aid Foundation. He also helped to set up the Charities Investors Group 20 years ago, of which he is now president.

