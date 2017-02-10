Christian May

Towards the end of last year, my colleagues and I made a point of trying to buck the notion (most deep-rooted on social media, it must be said) that 2016 was a particularly dreadful year.

Brexit, Trump and a host of celebrity deaths were held up as evidence of a wider disintegration of our fortunes. “F**k you, 2016” was a common Twitter outburst.

Despite (or perhaps because of) political shocks and the deaths of famous people, this newspaper took various opportunities to highlight evidence of social and economic progress. We’re an optimistic bunch, on the whole, and see plenty of evidence for the continuing improvement of our lot.

The academic and statistician Hans Rosling, who died on Tuesday and whose work we featured in the paper as a tribute, made a tremendous contribution towards demonstrating, visualising and sharing evidence of human progress. As former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt said on news of Rosling’s death, “In a time of doubt and pessimism, he made human progress across our world come alive for millions.”

Almost 8m people have watched his short BBC film exploring how countries have become richer and healthier. He gave more TED talks than anyone else, explaining how we’re winning the war on infant mortality, how fewer people are suffering malnutrition and how economic freedoms lift the living standards of billions of people.

His flair, his enthusiasm and his passion for education will be enjoyed and shared by generations to come.

The organisation Human Progress shares and promotes much of the Rosling view of the world. I suggest dipping in to their website from time to time to cheer yourself up.

A glance today reminds me that across the world more people have internet access, fewer people are dying from natural disasters, fewer people live in poverty and more women sit in parliaments than ever before. So here’s to Hans Rosling, optimist.

Reader, you’re in good company

News organisations invest a great deal of time and effort in finding out as much as possible about their readers. After a mammoth audit by YouGov, the most recent data reveals that over 80 per cent of you are in the desirable ABC1 demographic – consisting of the highly educated and well remunerated. Congratulations. We also know your average age is 42. Considering it was 32 when we launched 10 years ago, this speaks to your loyalty.

Why do brands want to be our friends?

It’s hard to think of a brand that doesn’t implore you to connect with it, somehow, on social media. I have always been baffled by this. Why would anyone befriend a brand on Facebook or use a hashtag to share the feeling of eating a chocolate bar?

There must be an ad-industry backlash coming, I thought. So I was delighted to see an advert for a drink that began by screaming for Twitter engagement before saying “actually, just buy a bottle.” Amen.

Brexit shows MPs at their diligent best

Throughout this week I’ve had parliamentlive.tv streaming the Commons EU debate into my office. It has been absolutely gripping - particularly late at night, as tempers fray and passions flare across the chamber.

I appreciate I may be in a minority in choosing this over other forms of news or entertainment but all I can say is that the overwhelmingly intelligent and largely good-natured clashes serve to highlight how Parliament’s best days may well lie ahead - once full sovereignty is restored.

Next labour leader? you have to speculate

Much excitement coming from reports that Jeremy Corbyn has told friends that he may step down. The reports are denied, but have sparked debate over who would take over.

The hard-left have their eye on Rebecca Long-Bailey, a former NHS lawyer, who yesterday replaced Clive Lewis as shadow business secretary. She was asked once how Labour would find the money for its mooted £500bn investment fund. Her answer? “You have to speculate to accumulate.” Indeed.