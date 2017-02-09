FTSE 100 7190.67 +0.03%
views
Thursday 9 February 2017 9:05am

DFS warns of margin squeeze due to currency movements

Helen Cahill
Follow Helen
It is thought consumers will spend less on non-essential items this year (Source: DFS)

DFS has flagged that its margins are being eroded due to the fall in the value of the pound.

The furniture retailer said that it was offsetting the effect of currency movements by negotiating prices with its suppliers. It also said that its ability to manufacture in the UK gave it a "competitive advantage".

The figures

In the 26 weeks to 28 January, gross sales grew by seven per cent as compared to the same period last year. The company did not provide figures on its like-for-like sales.

Why it's interesting

DFS and other retailers will start to feel the impact of the fall in the value of sterling as their hedging contracts run out throughout this year.

Read more: How to protect your portfolio from inflation's rising tide

However, retailers will also be battling a change in spending patterns, as inflation forces households to focus spending on essential items, such as food and fuel, rather than electricals and furniture.

What DFS said

On its outlook for the future, DFS said: "We recognise that in 2017 the retailing of furniture in the UK faces an increased risk of market slowdown given the uncertain outlook for consumer confidence. However, with its resilient operating model we believe the group remains very well positioned to respond to economic headwinds and cost pressures whilst achieving continued growth in its share of the UK retail market."

Related articles

We've come sofa: DFS chairman steps down
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff

Spending on essentials such as food and fuel has hit record highs
Helen Cahill
Helen Cahill | Staff

How to protect your portfolio from inflation's rising tide
Will Railton
Will Railton | Staff