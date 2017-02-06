Meet the 96 companies taking a stand against Trump

In an unprecedented uniting of mainly technology companies, 96 have joined forces to fight Donald Trump's controversial ban on people from certain countries entering the US.
From giants such as Apple and Google, to smaller firms such as TaskRabbit and Stripe, they have filed what's called an amicus brief in the court of appeals, meaning they are interested parties though not direct litigants of the legal action.
While the majority of firms joining in are from the tech world - already having been the fastest to act and most vocal about the executive order which has sparked international protests - a handful of non-tech firms should also be noted aong them, including yoghurt company Chobani and denim kings Levi Strauss.
Of the 96 firms, 28 are publicly listed ones - around a third.
Three are international businesses - Sweden's Spotify, Australia's Atlassian and Brazil's KIND - while 70 per cent of the companies are based in California, home of Silicon Valley.
These are the 96 companies taking a stand against Trump
|Company
|Location (HQ)
|Adroll
|California
|Aeris Communications
|California
|Airbnb
|
California
|AltSchool
|California
|Ancestry.com*
|Utah
|Appboy
|New York
|Apple*
|California
|AppNexus
|New York
|Asana
|California
|Atlassian*
|New South Wales, Australia
|Autodesk*
|California
|Automattic
|California
|Box*
|California
|Brightcove*
|Massachusetts
|Brit Media (Brit + Co)
|California
|Carezone
|Washington (state)
|Checkr
|California
|Castlight Health*
|California
|Chobani
|New York
|Citrix*
|Florida
|Cloudera
|California
|Cloudfare
|California
|Copia Institute
|California
|Docusign
|California
|DoorDash
|California
|DropBox
|California
|Dynatrace
|Massachusetts
|eBay*
|California
|Engine Advocacy
|California
|Etsy*
|New York
|Facebook*
|California
|Fastly
|California
|California
|Foursquare
|New York
|Fuze
|Massachusetts
|General Assembly
|New York
|Github
|California
|Glassdoor
|California
|Google*
|California
|GoPro*
|California
|Harmonic*
|California
|Hipmunk
|California
|Indiegogo
|California
|Intel*
|California
|JAND (Warby Parker)
|New York
|Kargo
|New York
|Kickstarter
|New York
|KIND
|Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
|Knotel
|New York
|Levi Strauss
|California
|California
|Lithium Technologies
|California
|Lyft
|California
|Mapbox
|Washington (District of Colombia)
|Maplebear (Instacart)
|New York
|Marin Software*
|California
|Medallia
|California
|Medium
|California
|Meetup
|New York
|Microsoft*
|Washington (state)
|Motivate International
|California
|Mozilla
|California
|Netflix*
|California
|Netgear*
|California
|NewsCred
|New York
|Patreaon
|California
|PayPal*
|California
|California
|Quora
|California
|California
|Rocket Fuel*
|California
|Saastr
|California
|Salesforce*
|California
|Scopely
|California
|Shutterstock
|New York
|Snap
|California
|Spokeo
|California
|Spotify
|Stockholm, Sweden
|Square*
|California
|Squarespace
|New York
|Strava
|California
|Stripe
|California
|SurveyMonkey
|California
|TaskRabbit
|California
|Tech:NYC
|New York
|Thumbtack
|California
|Turn
|California
|Twilio*
|California
|Twitter*
|California
|Uber
|California
|Via
|New York
|Wikimedia
|California
|Workday*
|California
|Y Combinator
|California
|Yelp*
|California
|Zynga*
|California
*Denotes publicly listed companies