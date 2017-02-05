The 10 jobs where you're most (and least) likely to be replaced by a robot

Lynsey Barber

It looks like you better get into some sort of medical related career if you want to avoid robots replacing you, but even Homer Simpson would likely be out of a job in future.

Doctors, surgeons, audiologists, prosthetics makers and occupational therapists are among the more than 200 middle class jobs least likely to be lost to automation, according to one of the top researchers on the subject.

But, out of luck will be real estate brokers, loan officers and credit analysts, all with a more than 97 per cent chance of becoming obsolete among humans in the coming decades, according to Carl Frey co-director of the Oxford Martin programme on technology and employment at Oxford University.

Bean counters - accountants, auditors and budget analysts - do not fare well either, reveals Fray's research, published in the Sunday Times.

The analysis of jobs paying more than £40,000 looks at those that can feasibly become automated. And even operators of nuclear power reactors such as the famous cartoon character are at risk.

Top 10 jobs most at risk from robots

Job Likelihood of becoming automated Insurance underwriters 98.9% Loan Officers 98.36% Credit Analysts 97.85% Real Estate Brokers 97.29% Compensation and Benefits Managers 95.57% Postal Service Clerks 95.41% Nuclear Power Reactor Operators 94.68% Budget Analysts 93.78% Accountants and Auditors 93.51% Geological and Petroleum Technicians 91.28%

The 10 jobs least at risk from robots