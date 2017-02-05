The 10 jobs where you're most (and least) likely to be replaced by a robot

It looks like you better get into some sort of medical related career if you want to avoid robots replacing you, but even Homer Simpson would likely be out of a job in future.
Doctors, surgeons, audiologists, prosthetics makers and occupational therapists are among the more than 200 middle class jobs least likely to be lost to automation, according to one of the top researchers on the subject.
But, out of luck will be real estate brokers, loan officers and credit analysts, all with a more than 97 per cent chance of becoming obsolete among humans in the coming decades, according to Carl Frey co-director of the Oxford Martin programme on technology and employment at Oxford University.
Bean counters - accountants, auditors and budget analysts - do not fare well either, reveals Fray's research, published in the Sunday Times.
The analysis of jobs paying more than £40,000 looks at those that can feasibly become automated. And even operators of nuclear power reactors such as the famous cartoon character are at risk.
Top 10 jobs most at risk from robots
|Job
|Likelihood of becoming automated
|Insurance underwriters
|98.9%
|Loan Officers
|98.36%
|Credit Analysts
|97.85%
|Real Estate Brokers
|97.29%
|Compensation and Benefits Managers
|95.57%
|Postal Service Clerks
|95.41%
|Nuclear Power Reactor Operators
|94.68%
|Budget Analysts
|93.78%
|Accountants and Auditors
|93.51%
|Geological and Petroleum Technicians
|91.28%
The 10 jobs least at risk from robots
|Job
|Likelihood of becoming automated
|First-Line Supervisors of Mechanics Installers and Repairers
|0.30%
|Emergency Management Directors
|0.30%
|Audiologists
|0.33%
|Occupational Therapists
|0.35%
|Orthotists and Prosthetists
|0.35%
|Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons
|0.36%
|First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers
|0.36%
|Dietitians and Nutritionists
|0.39%
|Sales Engineers
|0.41%
|Physicians and Surgeons
|0.42%