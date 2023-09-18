AI will grab jobs from people working from home first, warn Oxford professors

Work that can be done remotely is the most susceptible to automation, two Oxford professors believe

Artificial intelligence (AI) is more likely to replace the jobs of people working from home, a study by two Oxford professors has warned.

Work that can be done remotely is the most susceptible to automation, Oxford University AI academics Carl-Benedikt Frey and Michael Osborne have suggested in a draft paper.

And AI is less likely to replace office-based workers because “real-life interactions cannot be readily substituted”.

Frey said: “It now looks like AI may be able to replace human labour in many virtual settings, meaning that if a task can be done remotely, it can also be potentially automated.”

It comes as a wave of companies are trying to turn the tide on working from home, with many firms asking employees to get back to the office, even including Zoom, the original harbinger of remote work during the pandemic.

While fears surrounding AI stealing jobs persist, some analysts have argued that AI will actually create more jobs than it destroys.