Friday 3 February 2017 2:19pm

Oil refinery fire in south east London

London Fire Brigade crews are at the scene (Source: Getty)

Firefighters have rescued two people from an oil refinery blaze in Erith in south east London.

Six fire engines and 35 firefighters and officers are tackling a fire at an oil storage refinery on Manorway in Erith, and two people were rescued from the roof.

London Fire Brigade was called at around 13.10pm, and fire crews from Erith and surrounding fire stations are at the scene. The cause is not known at this stage.