Rebecca Smith

Worldpay has appointed Banco Santander's head of innovation as its new UK chief executive.

Peter Jackson joins the FTSE 100 payment processing company on 1 March, replacing Dave Hobday who left Worldpay in December to head up the RAC.

He will report to group chief executive Peter Jansen.

At Santander, Jackson was head of global innovation, responsible for leading initiatives to prepare for technological changes in global banking.

Before that, he was chief executive of foreign currency provider Travelex and has also held senior positions at Lloyds, Halifax Bank of Scotland and McKinsey & Company.

Jansen said of Jackson: "His experience in digital innovation and business transformation, along with his extensive experience and knowledge of the financial services industry will add real value to Worldpay."

Since its listing in 2015, Worldpay has set out plans to launch in a range of overseas markets. It was granted a licence to process payments in Australia in August last year, after previously picking up a Canadian payment licence through a deal with a local bank.

Jackson said: "The UK is one of the leaders of technology innovation in Europe. Worldpay sits at the heart of these exciting developments. It is playing a key role in helping its customers capitalise on the opportunities presented by the new digital economy.

"I look forward to leading a business that is helping merchants of all sizes to navigate and benefit from this rapidly changing market."

Earlier this month, Wonga announced it had hired Worldpay's chief financial officer Joanna Baker as its new finance boss.