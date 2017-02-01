Chris Tremlett

Losing eight wickets for as many runs in just 19 deliveries is crazy when you look at it on paper and there is no disguising the fact that England took a hiding in the decisive Twenty20 clash against India in Bangalore.

But rather than look too deeply into it, I would put it down to a bad at the office. It really doesn’t matter if you lose 8-8 or 80-8; in reality, if you lose the game, you lose the game.

Collapses happen, especially in a place like India with relatively inexperienced players, the crowd and the pressure of chasing 11 runs per over. England’s batsmen had to try and keep their foot down and, unfortunately, they slumped into a downward spiral.

On the whole it was a pretty evenly-matched three-game T20 battle and had it not been for a couple of contentious umpiring decisions in the second clash in Nagpur on Sunday then the series could well have been done and dusted prior to yesterday.

There are three major positives to come from the one-day tour, including England’s 2-1 defeat in the three-match 50-over series last month. Firstly, opener Jason Roy, my former Surrey team-mate, has been very consistent and has gone up a level.

He was the second-highest run-scorer in the 50-over matches and has proven he can bat in different conditions and cope with pressure. I fully expect him to get a contract with an Indian Premier League franchise and that can only enrich his game.

Surrey have already given their blessing to Roy to play in the IPL, despite that meaning he will miss the start of the English domestic season. It’s only right that England’s top players are getting exposed to big pressure matches and the world’s best players.

It will only benefit England in the long run when big competitions, like this summer’s Champions Trophy, come around. He won’t be exposed to too much pressure playing County Championship cricket in front of one man and his dog on a rainy day in May.

It was also good to see skipper Eoin Morgan back in the runs. In fact, he looks to be batting as well as ever, hitting the ball over the ropes, so he’s certainly answered questions about his form.

Sussex seamer Tymal Mills was another standout performer. I feel a bit sorry for him as he has been forced out of red-ball cricket due to a chronic back injury.

He bowls 90mph and probably has the best slower ball in the England seam attack. I reckon he’ll be another one to secure an IPL deal.



