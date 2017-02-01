Good news: UK ticket pricing is getting an overhaul

Helen Cahill

It's been a tough few months for train travellers - but finally, there's some good news.

The UK's ticket pricing system is getting a much-needed face lift to scrap overpriced routes and make it easier for passengers to buy the cheapest tickets.

Some fares for longer, connecting train journeys will be removed because cheaper options exist. This will mean passengers won't have to spilt their tickets to save money. Ticket vending machines will also be made more user friendly.

Trials of the new ticketing system will begin in May on routes such as CrossCountry, Virgin Trains' east and west coast trains and East Midlands.

Jacqueline Starr, director of customer experience at Rail Delivery Group, told the Guardian: "We know customers can find it hard to get the right ticket for their journey due to complex rules and regulations built up by governments over decades.

"There are more than 16m different train fares, many of which nobody has ever bought. This also makes it more difficult to give passengers the right, simple options on ticket machines."

The UK's train system has not been hugely impressive over the past year - and Southern's passengers are particularly unhappy due to endless strikes on the service. It was recently voted the UK's worst train company.

