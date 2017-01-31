City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover home finance, digital media and legal eagles. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Legal & General

Steve Ellis has been appointed as managing director at Legal & General home finance. He previously held the position of chief operating officer within the business. Steve has been fundamental to the successful entry of Legal & General into the lifetime mortgage market, having led the acquisition of Newlife for the group in 2014. He has been with Legal & General since 2007 and has previously run a number of operational areas in corporate risk and annuities. Previously, he successfully managed large-scale operations for outsourcing organisations and was a management consultant for GE Capital businesses in the UK and US.

Exterion Media

Exterion Media has appointed Simon Worthington to the newly created role of group director of commercial initiatives, mergers and acquisitions. Simon will be responsible for inorganic growth and acquisitions, working with group managing directors and the group development director to assess opportunities across current and new markets. He will also be heavily involved in digitising the business model, including the introduction of platforms across markets, as Exterion continues its journey to becoming a digital media company powered by data. Simon joins Exterion from Hearst Magazines International, where he was most recently director of licensing and business development. In his role, he was responsible for over 60 joint ventures and licensee relationships across 70 countries, their digital strategies and performance. Alongside this, he was responsible for the development of new revenue streams. Prior to his time at Hearst Magazines International, he was a consultant for media consultancy Ocean Strategy, managing portfolio analysis, online migration and commercial due diligence. Simon will report directly to group chief operating officer Leon Taviansky and will commence his role on 20 March.

K&L Gates LLP

The London office of global law firm K&L Gates LLP is adding leading aviation lawyers Philip Perrotta and Sidanth Rajagopal as partners in its finance practice. They will be joining K&L Gates from Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP, where Philip headed their aviation finance and leasing practice and served as managing partner of legacy firm Kaye Scholer’s London office and Sidanth was a partner. Each long-recognised as leading global asset finance/aviation finance lawyers, Philip and Sidanth continue to grow their very productive practice and, as a team, have successfully concluded hundreds of transactions and projects involving commercial and business aircraft, aero engines and other aviation assets around the world.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.