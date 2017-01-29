Frank Dalleres

Fulham 4, Hull City 1

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic conceded to hoping for an easy fifth-round draw after they inflicted top-flight Hull’s second cup elimination in the space of four days.

Ex-Tigers forward Sone Aluko opened the scoring against his former team, and although Evandro equalised, Chris Martin put second-tier Fulham back in front after a lay-off from teenager Ryan Sessegnon.

Sessegnon, 16, netted the third and Stefan Johansen a fourth before Hull’s misery was compounded by striker Abel Hernandez missing two penalties in as many minutes.

“The FA Cup is the most important cup competition in the world so we’re excited for the draw,” said Jokanovic.

“I don’t want to play a strong Premier League team – I want to be lucky and draw a League One or League Two side and keep going.”

Hull boss Marco Silva, whose side lost to Manchester United in the EFL Cup on Thursday, said his relegation-threatened squad needed additions following the sales of Robert Snodgrass and Jake Livermore.

“We need to do many, many things before the transfer window closes on Tuesday,” said Silva.

“I still believe it’s possible to remain in the Premier League. We lost two important players and we need to replace these positions.”