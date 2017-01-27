Rebecca Smith

London Underground workers are to stage a 16-hour strike from 5 February and a 15-hour walkout from the 7 February in a row over jobs and Tube ticket office closures, the RMT union has said.

Talks had been taking place at conciliation service Acas in an effort to avoid a repeat of this month's walkout of RMT and TSSA members, which shut down the majority of Zone 1 stations.

The unions had set a deadline of today for the dispute to be resolved and said more industrial action would take place if a solution wasn't found.

Now the RMT has instructed all London Underground station and revenue members not to book on for shifts:

After 18:00 on Sunday 5 February until 09:59 on Monday 6 February

After 10:00 on Tuesday 7 February until 00:59 on Wednesday 8 February

Further strike dates to be taken in March are to be announced once they are determined and agreed.

Mick Cash, RMT's general secretary, said:

“RMT will not stand by while safety is compromised on London Underground off the back of cash-led cuts to staffing levels that the union has warned would have a serious, lasting and corrosive impact for staff and passengers alike. That is why our members are taking this further action.

“RMT members on the London Underground stations see day in and day out the toxic impact of the job cuts programme and they are reporting back that it is horrific. It has now also been shown that at management level there is agreement with the union that the cuts have been a disastrous mistake.

The union said it remained available for further "serious talks".

Transport for London (TfL) has been approached for comment.

