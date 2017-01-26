City Moves - who’s switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover a challenger bank, one of the best-known social media management platforms and a law firm. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Hampshire Trust Bank

Chris Forsyth has been appointed as chief operating officer at Hampshire Trust Bank. In his executive role at the specialist challenger bank, which focuses on small to medium-sized enterprises, he will be responsible for technology, change management, human resources and the bank’s savings business. Before joining Hampshire Trust Bank, Chris held various roles within Investec, most recently as chief operating officer of the bank’s private client and corporate lending activities. He is a graduate of the University of Cape Town and a South African chartered accountant, having completed his professional training with EY.

Hootsuite

Hootsuite has been appointed Rob Coyne as general manager for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). In his new role at the social media management group, Rob will be responsible for overall country performance in the region and for continuing the growth of the business. He will also support Hootsuite customers in developing both paid, owned, and earned social strategies. Rob joins Hootsuite after spending three years as managing director of leading digital marketing organisation Kenshoo. As part of his responsibilities, Rob grew Kenshoo's business and presence in London, Paris, Munich, Amsterdam and Stockholm. Prior to Kenshoo, he led sales teams for more than 10 years at business software companies Oracle and SAP, developing the businesses across EMEA. With his experience at Kenshoo, Rob has a strong background in social marketing across a number of industries.

Fieldfisher

Law firm Fieldfisher has hired top-ranked energy lawyer Shane De Beer. Shane is currently a partner at Dechert, having joined the firm in May 2009 from Chadbourne & Parke, where he worked from 1997 and made partner in 2001. A fluent Russian speaker, Shane has a focus on Russia, the CIS and the Middle East, and has over twenty years' experience in complex international energy and M&A transactions, while also advising on regulatory and contentious matters. He is well regarded for his expertise in Russian law, and split his time at Dechert between the firm’s London and Moscow offices. Shane will add to the firm's 20+ fluent Russian speakers, and will be a key player in the firm's dedicated Russia and CIS Group – which is the largest in the City with over fifty lawyers focused on the region. Shane began his career at Baker Botts in Houston, Texas, and is admitted in Texas, the District of Columbia and in California, as well as in England and Wales.

