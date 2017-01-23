Oliver Gill

Bernie Ecclestone's reign as the boss of Formula One is over, having been dismissed by the new owners of the sport.

Liberty Media this evening announced it had completed its $8bn (£6.4bn) takeover of Formula One and ousted the 86-year-old, handing him the role of chairman emeritus.

While both the sport's new owners and the outgoing boss were glowing in Liberty Media's official statement, hours earlier, Ecclestone cut a more downbeat tone

"I was dismissed today... This is official. I do not run the company anymore. My position has been taken over by Chase Carey," he told German magazine Auto Motor und Sport.

My new position is now such an American expression. A kind of honorary president. I'll get this title without knowing what it means.

Last September Liberty Media set the fired the starting gun on its takeover by purchasing a slice of equity in Formula One, and set about clearing a raft of hurdles that would pave the way for the media and sports giant to take complete control of the sport – with media mogul Chase Carey inserted as chairman of company.

Carey's presence on the board led to speculation that it was only a matter of time before Ecclestone would relinquish control of day-to-day operations of the business he has been a part of for 40 years.

This evening, Carey said Ecclestone would "always be part of the F1 family".

Meanwhile, in his official statement Ecclestone said he was "very pleased that the business has been acquired by Liberty".

Greg Maffei, the president and chief exec of Liberty Media said: “We are delighted to have completed the acquisition of Formula One and that Chase will lead this business as chief exec."

The completion of the takeover also paved the way for two new company appointments. Former Mercedes boss Ross Brawn would take on the role of managing director, motor sports, while Espn veteran Sean Bratches becomes the managing director of commercial operations.