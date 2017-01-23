FTSE 100 7140.83 -0.80%
views
Monday 23 January 2017 8:14am

A new app has launched to solve that ever awkward question: "Should I give up my seat on the Tube?"

Rebecca Smith
Related
Invest Edinburgh Talk
Invest Edinburgh Talk Cyber security will be vital as open banking becomes reality
Could this be the solution to the awkward seat shuffle on Tubes?
Could this be the solution to the awkward seat shuffle on Tubes? (Source: 10x)

Many of us have had the awkward moment of hovering awkwardly out of a Tube seat.

To offer or not to offer? Does that person need a seat?

Well, fear not, hesitant commuters. For a new app launches today aimed at helping pregnant women specifically get seats on public transport. It's called Babee on Board.

Read more: How you can get a free soup this morning

It will essentially function as a smart Baby on Board badge - once it has been pressed it sends a notification to smartphones within a 15 foot radius so commuters who choose to opt in, will be alerted to the fact a pregnant woman needs a seat.

Even if they've got their headphones in, eyes glued to their phone, or simply can't see anything but a sea of people as the carriage is rammed.

The app uses bluetooth technology so will work without the need for signal or Wi-Fi.

It has been developed by London-based firm 10x. Babee on Board needs two apps to work though - Request Seat for the women who want to request a seat and Offer Seat, for commuters who are happy to offer their seat.

The request seat app costs £3.99 - in an effort to crack down on those misusing the app - though 10x has said 100 per cent of profits will go towards Project Healthy Children charity; the offer seat app is free.

Read more: These are the 23 funniest #TubeStrike tweets

Hew Leith, CEO of 10x, said: "A year ago an 80 year-old woman, who was sat next to me on a busy Tube, got up and offered her seat to a heavily pregnant woman. I was mortified. I was too engrossed on my smartphone to notice anything. So as soon as I let the older woman have my seat, I began racking my brains for a solution. By the time the Tube train pulled into the platform at Moorgate, I had the idea to use beacon bluetooth notifications so pregnant people could let commuters know they’d like a seat."

Another plus, he pointed out, is that it removes "any awkwardness for commuters". And we all know how much commuters hate awkwardness.

Here's how it works:

Related articles

Mayor blames strike troubles on "toxic hangover" left from Boris Johnson
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

Police search for Tube hero who pulled a man off the tracks at Bank station
Caitlin Morrison
Caitlin Morrison | Staff

How you can get a free soup this morning
Alys Key
Alys Key | Contributor